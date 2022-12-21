Hailee Steinfeld's personal trainer dad "pushes" and "inspires" her.

The 26-year-old actress-and-singer - who previously revealed she works out five, six days a week - loves having her father, Pete, as her trainer as he knows what she's "capable of".

She told PEOPLE: "I'm so lucky to have my dad as my personal trainer. Not only selfishly do we get to spend that kind of time together when I'm on the road and when I'm home, but he knows what I'm capable of and he pushes me and he inspires me.

"The man is the most incredible guy you'll ever meet in your life."

Meanwhile, Hailee previously shared how she has learned to love her beauty marks.

The 'Starving' singer revealed the blemishes on her face would get Photoshopped for magazines and it made her feel like they were "ugly" - but she now embraces them.

She said: "I would see the photos and the beauty marks on my face would get taken out of the image. I would see myself without them and think. Oh god, they're not beautiful. They're ugly.

"Now, I've learned to love these marks even if someone else classifies them as imperfections or not beautiful."

The 'Bumblebee' star "cares a lot" about her self-care and skincare routine and makes sure she uses natural products.

She said: "Working out five, six days a week. I find that it's truly the only thing that keeps my mental health in check.

"And luckily, I have my dad, who is the best personal trainer in the game. Of course, I never go to sleep with makeup on my face; I make sure my skin routine is intact. That's something that I care a lot about. I love using products that are natural, that have natural ingredients, that don't have a lot of ingredients."