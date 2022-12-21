Alex Hall has "never thought" about dating Tyler Stanaland.

The 'Selling the OC' star, 33, was thought to have started a relationship with her co-star Tyler Stanaland following his divorce from 'Hairspray' actress Brittany Snow but quashed the rumours explained that when she went through her own divorce, the thought of dating "never crossed [her] mind."

She told UsWeekly: "It literally never crossed my mind until it became the headlines on every freaking news channel after the show aired! Tyler’s going through so much right now. I can’t speak for him, but I know when I went through my divorce, dating wasn’t even on my radar whatsoever. … Like, dating for me is just another chore. And at this point, Tyler and I lean on each other in our friendship."

Her comments come just months after Tyler and Brittany announced their divorce two years after tying the knot but insisted that there was still a "mutual respect" for one another.

In a statement posted to Instagram, the pro surfer said: "After time and consideration, Britt and I have made the difficult decision to separate. This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives. We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog, Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter