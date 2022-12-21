‘Nintendo hasn’t done enough’ to fix the Joy-Con ‘design flaw’, say consumer rights group.

The video game console company has been accused of not fixing the controllers of the Nintendo Switch’s controller calibration since it’s ‘drift’, according to Which?.

They said in a report: “It may therefore be the case that the drift issue is caused by the wear to the circuit board, or a combination of this wear together with the dust/contamination ingress.

Nintendo have issued a statement about the “small” number of complaints as they emphasised they were dealing with the issue, which has improved since the device’s 2017 launch.

“The percentage of Joy-Con controllers that have been reported as experiencing issues with the analogue stick in the past is small, and we have been making continuous improvements to the Joy-Con analogue stick since its launch in 2017.

“We expect all our hardware to perform as designed, and, if anything falls short of this goal, we always encourage consumers to contact Nintendo customer support, who will be happy to openly and leniently resolve any consumer issues related to the Joy-Con controllers’ analogue sticks, including in cases where the warranty may no longer apply.”

Fans have complained about the inconsistency of Nintendo UK’s policy compared to their international counterparts.

A rep from Which said: “Nintendo must get a grip on the problem and provide free repairs, compensation, refunds or replacements to any consumers who have been impacted by this issue since the launch of the console.”

According to them, 19 per cent who reached out to Nintendo did not get a replacement and 52 per cent who had the issue just bought new Joy Cons, which retail for £70.