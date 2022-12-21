Amazon Kindle Unlimited is now on offer for Christmas.

The all-you-can-read service from the e-retailer is now going for 99p for three months, instead of the usual price of £7.99 a month.

Users who don't own one of the Amazon branded device to take advantage of the offer as they offer the same subscription on their iOS and Android apps, which is available on smartphones, tablets and laptops.

This is not the only deal the Jeff Bezos-founded company is offering this holiday season as you can pick up one of their devices for only £104. For that price, you can pick up their Kindle Paperwhite, which boasts a 6.8-inch display, a battery life of 10 weeks and a backlight, along with 20 per cent faster page turning that with previous iterations.

If you want more bells and whistles with your e-reader, there is also offers on their more luxe models, including the Paperwhite Signature Edition, which has wireless charging, more storage, screen that adapts to the light around you, for £154.99, knocking £25 off the usual price.

In addition, you can get £25 pounds off the top-of-the-line Kindle Oasis - which is water resistant and has auto-rotating page orientation and buttons for turning the page - as it is now on sale for £194.99.