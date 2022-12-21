Nintendo has introduced four more SEGA Megadrive games to the Switch Online Library.

There are currently 4,464 Nintendo Switch games listed to play, and if that wasn’t enough already Nintendo will be adding the four classic titles just ahead of Christmas.

Players of the Nintendo Switch Sega Genesis expansion pack will be able to enjoy another four titles that include; ‘Alien Storm’, ‘Golden Axe II’, “Columns’ and ‘Virtual Fighter 2’.

Nintendo Switch Online is a subscription service, similar to XBox Gamepass, which costs $19.99 per year for premium subscription and $49.99 with the expansion pack. With their subscription players can enjoy access to their most cherished vintage games which evoke 90s nostalgia as well as the latest releases.

Nintendo of America took to Twitter where the shared the update alongside a teaser trailer that showed clips of all four gameplays.

They wrote: “Four SEGA Genesis games have been made available for #NintendoSwitchOnline+ Expansion Pack members!

Golden Axe II

Alien Storm

Columns

Virtua Fighter 2.”