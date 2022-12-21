Lily Allen believes she deserves "none" of her success.

The 37-year-old singer is the daughter of actor Keith Allen and film producer Alison Owen and took to Twitter on Tuesday (20.12.22) in the wake of New York magazine’s “Year of the Nepo Baby” cover story to rant about how "nepo babies" who make it in the professional world are more of a "worry" than those who go on to a career in the entertainment industry because of family connections.

She tweeted: "The nepo babies y’all should be worrying about are the ones working for legal firms,the ones working for banks,and the ones working in politics, If we’re talking about real world consequences and robbing people of opportunity. BUT that’s none of my business. And before you come at me for being a nepo baby myself, I will be the first to tell you that I literally deserve nothing! "

The 'Smile' hitmaker - who is also the sister of 'Game of Thrones' star Alfie Allen - went on to add that she is not "rooting" for an industry made up of people who grew up in privilege but urged her five million followers to acknowledge that "nepo babies have feelings" before adding that it is "important" to disclose her upbringing after receiving backlash.

She wrote: "I promise you I’m not rooting for an industry full of people that had childhoods that looked like mine.I just really think that we can’t get to a real solution without identifying the real problem, as fun as it is to laugh at the kids of famous people. Nepo babies have feelings.

"I do feel that nepo babies are being somewhat scapegoated here though, there is a wider, societal conversation to be had about wealth inequality, about lack of programs and funding, and I guess that was the point I was trying to make, maybe badly. Look, I seem to have riled people up with my comments about nepo babies. I am nearly 40 years of age and am more than happy, in fact I think it’s important to disclose what a privileged upbringing I’ve had and how that has created so many opportunities for me."