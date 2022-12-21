Khloe Kardashian's daughter has lost her first tooth.

The 38-year-old reality star is mother to four-year-old True with ex-partner Tristan Thompson and took to Instagram on Wednesday (21.12.22) to reveal in a festive video that the little one is now expecting a visit from the Tooth Fairy.

She said: "She lost her first tooth. Say 'Ho, Ho, Ho Merry Christmas Everyone,'"

True can then be heard singing about her lost tooth as she broke the news to her mom's 284 million followers on the social media app.

True sings: "I lost my tooth, I lost my tooth, I lost my teeth, I lost my toe! Tell everyone!", to which Khloe asks: "You lost your toe?!"

'The Kardashians' star - who also welcomed a son via surrogate in August - then asks her daughter whether she would prefer to be Santa or Mrs Claus.

True replied: "Mrs Santa!"

Earlier this month, Khloe took a lie detector test to dismiss rumours that she is still sleeping with former NBA star Tristan.

The Good American founder has been filmed taking a polygraph in a video for Vanity Fair with her sister Kourtney asking questions and her

elder sibling didn't hold back as she pushed Khloe to talk about her former partner Tristan who she split from last year.

After Khloe is hooked up to the machine, she says: "I'm like so freaked

out ... I don't even know what you're about to ask me. Oh my God. Freaking out."

Kourtney goes on to ask her sister some easy questions including her

name before moving on to a more sensitive subject as she said to Khloe: "Is there anything you'd like me to ask you? To clear up any rumours?" and she then added: "Oh, are you still sleeping with Tristan?"

Khloe replied: "No, I am not. I'm really not,"and Kourtney then checked with the polygraph examiner to see if her sister was lying and when they declared she was being truthful, Kourtney declared: "Bravo!"

Khloe then added: "I would die if it said I was."