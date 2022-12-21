Lucien Laviscount is "frightened" by the idea of staying in one place.

The 30-year-old British actor filmed the third season of Netflix hit 'Emily in Paris' in the French capital alongside Lily Collins earlier this year but revealed that the location that has become his "safe space" is the island of Antigua in the Caribbean.

He said: "The idea of being contained in any one place frightens the hell out of me. My safe space has become Antigua. It’s the place where I can switch off and on at the same time. When you hit the ground running and everything’s coming left and right and up and down, there’s not that much time to grow. I need that sweat, that heat, that tropical thunder and everything that comes with it."

The 'Snatch' star went on to add that these days he spends his time waking up at the crack of dawn to go for a run and explained that his love for the island started with a three-day holiday in 2020 which became a nine-month trip during the COVID-19 pandemic which "transformed [his] life."

He told Interview magazine: "It starts at sunrise, it’s a 5 a.m. wake-up—literally the roosters are roosting. I roll out of bed and throw on some trainers and hit the pavement. I head down to the beach and go for my morning swim, come back, and cook up a good breakfast. I’ve got either a podcast on or I’m jamming to some tunes. I like to get my workouts in first thing in the morning before the sun’s too hot, and then just reset. That might mean putting on an old movie or reading a book or doing some writing—just taking that time to do things that I would love to do, but always feel like I’m too busy to do. Antigua brings it out of me and I have different energy when I’m there. I want to be a better person. I went on a three-week vacation at the end of February 2020, that ended up me being down there for eight, nine months. It just transformed my whole outlook!"