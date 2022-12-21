The Princess of Wales has urged TV viewers to watch her “very special” festive carol concert.

A new trailer for the 40-year-old’s second annual ‘Royal Carols: Together at Christmas’ show saw her dressed in a sparkling red gown to tell how it is “full of festive carols and beautiful performances”.

The programme will be broadcast at 7pm on ITV on Christmas Eve after it was filmed on December 15 at Westminster Abbey, London – the same day the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released “volume two” of their six-part Netflix show ‘Harry and Meghan’ which contained a litany of attacks on the royal family including an accusation it suffered from racial “unconscious bias”.

Princess Catherine was joined at the service by her husband William, Prince of Wales, and their children Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven, though their third child Prince Louis, four, wasn’t in attendance.

King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, as well as Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice were also guests at the service.

Catherine said in her new 19-second trailer for the show: “Join us this Christmas Eve for a very special service at Westminster Abbey full of festive carols and beautiful performances as we celebrate what makes this the most wonderful time of year.”

The Westminster Abbey choir will perform some of Britain’s most beloved carols including ‘O Come, All Ye Faithful’ for the service, which will include

musical performances by guests including Craig David, Samantha Barks, Melanie C and Alfie Boe.

Readings will be delivered by speakers including Prince William, Dame Kristin Scott Thomas and Hugh Bonneville.

Catherine and William attended the service on December 15 amid reports she and her husband have not watched the ‘Harry and Meghan’ Netflix show, in which Prince Harry, 38, claimed William allegedly broke a pact they made about not letting their offices trade negative stories to the press about each other.

Harry also said his older brother screamed at him during his talks to exit the royal family for a new life in America with his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, 41.

Catherine’s service was sponsored by the Royal Foundation and paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth, who died on September 8 aged 96 at her Balmoral estate.

It will recognise the “selfless efforts of individuals, families and communities across the UK, and celebrate and showcase the joy that human connection and togetherness can bring”.

Kensington Palace added the service was dedicated to the late Queen and her values of “duty, empathy, faith, service, kindness, compassion and support for other”.

A Christmas tree in the abbey was decorated with small Paddington Bear decorations, seen as a tribute to the late Queen’s famous TV sketch to mark her Platinum Jubilee which saw her share marmalade sandwiches with an animated version of the character.