Sonya Eddy reportedly died from an “uncontainable” infection after hospital surgery.

A close friend of the ‘General Hospital’ actress, 55, whose passing was announced on Tuesday (20.12.22), says she went into hospital for a non-emergency and pre-scheduled procedure on December 9 before she was released two days later.

Her friend Tyler Ford added to TMZ she then fell ill and returned to hospital on December 15, when doctors found Sonya had developed an infection that had become “uncontainable”, according to the outlet.

By Monday morning, she was said to have been placed on life support and died later that night.

It appears Sonya never married and did not have any children.

Her death was announced on Tuesday by her Oscar-winner actress friend Octavia Spencer, 52, who hailed her as a “creative angel”.

She said on Instagram: “My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night. The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her.

“My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans!”

She included a broken heart and flying dove emoji with her tribute.

Sonya’s cause of death is as yet unknown.

Frank Valentini, executive producer on ABC’s ‘General Hospital’ soap opera also paid tribute to the star, saying: “I am heartbroken about the loss of the incredible Sonya Eddy. I truly loved her not only as an actress but as a friend.

“The lights in the hub of the nurses’ station will now be a bit dimmer, but her spirit and light will live on in both the show and our set.

“On behalf of the entire ‘GH’ cast and crew, we send our deepest sympathy to her family, friends, and fans. She will be very missed.”

Licensed vocational nurse Sonya featured on ‘General Hospital’ from 2006 as straight-talking head nurse Epiphany Johnson, racking up 543 episodes in the role.

Born in Concord, California, Sonya majored in theatre and dance at University of California and received her BA in 1992.

Her acting debut came in the ‘Zora is my Name’ play in 1990, and she went on to appear in TV shows such as ‘Married... with Children’, ‘Seinfeld’ and ‘Home Improvement’ as well as ‘Glee’, ‘2 Broke Girls’ and ‘Fresh Off the Boat’.