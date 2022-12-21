Bob Dylan is a fan of ‘Coronation Street’ and ‘Father Brown’ as the shows give him a cosy feeling of being “at home” in a world of social media and streaming.

The ‘The Times They Are A-Changing’‘ singer, 81, added he is fond of and early ‘Twilight Zone’ episodes and music including the Wu-Tang Clan – but said hours in front of a screen was too much for him.

Bob admitted in a rare interview with the Wall Street Journal: “Two or three hours in front of the tube is a lot of binge watching for me.

“Too much time to be involved with the screen. Or maybe I’m too old for it.

"I’ve binge-watched ‘Coronation Street’, ‘Father Brown’, and some early ‘Twilight Zones’.

“I know they’re old-fashioned shows, but they make me feel at home.

“I’m not a fan of packaged programs, or news shows, so I don’t watch them. I never watch anything foul smelling or evil.”

He added in a chat published on Monday (19.12.22) by the WSJ about his love of reading: “I’m a religious person. I read the scriptures a lot, meditate and pray, light candles in church. I believe in damnation and salvation, as well as predestination.”

Bob also made the surprising admission he is a fan of musicians from Alex Turner to “the Oasis brothers” Liam and Noel Gallagher – as well as Eminem and the Wu-Tang Clan.

But he warned social media and streaming entertainment is one of the world’s evils, even though they can bring people together.

He added: “These sites bring happiness to a lot of people. Some people even discover love there. I think it’s a wonderful thing.

“But they can divide and separate us, as well. Turn people against each other.

“I listen to CDs, satellite radio and streaming. I do love the sound of old vinyl though, especially on a tube record player from back in the day.

“There’s a sameness to everything nowadays. We seem to be in a vacuum. Everything’s become too smooth and painless.

“We jumped into the mainstream, the big river, with all the industrial waste, chemical debris, rocks, and mudflow, along with Brian Wilson and his brothers, Soupy Sales (the US comedian), and (county singer) Tennessee Ernie Ford.

“The earth could vomit up its dead, and it could be raining blood, and we’d shrug it off, cool as cucumbers. Everything’s too easy. Just one stroke of the ring finger, middle finger, one little click, that’s all it takes, and we’re there.”