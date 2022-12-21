George Harrison’s widow has applied to build a yoga studio in the grounds of his former mansion.

Olivia Harrison, 74, submitted plans for the “contemporary glass structure” to be built in the gardens at Friar Park, which The Beatles guitarist George bought in 1970, according to documents seen by the Daily Mail.

Yoga-lover George, who died aged 58 in 2001, was fanatical about the practice and transcendental meditation for most of his life.

A source told the Mail Olivia “clearly” had George’s “legacy in mind” when submitting her plans for the new building to South Oxfordshire District Council.

Documents reportedly said the 10ft x 23ft structure will “deliver a contemporary style building surrounding by glazing walls to connect its use with the context of nature and utilising design and elements that match with existing pavilion in its immediate context”.

Shaun Tanner Architecture and Planning, which designed the proposed yoga studio, said: “The choice of materials and elements have been carefully selected to ensure a minimalist and contemporary building is delivered on site, which also relate to the existing pavilion opposite.

“The proposal seeks to deliver an open plan single storey outbuilding, with a flexible layout to meet the proposed use of gymnasium and yoga room, with service equipment concealed inside the walls and a section of the platform being external and creating a small terrace in the front, where the occupant can use for external yoga and exercises as well.”

George bought Friar Park – a Grade II-listed 120-room Victorian house built in 1889 – as an escape from the pressures of his global Beatles fame.

He continued living at the home despite George almost dying in the house in December 1999 when crazed intruder Michael Abram broke into the property and repeatedly knifed the guitarist as he lay pinned to the floor.

George’s love of spirituality and yoga came after he experimented with LSD and meting Swami Vishnu-devananda, the founder of Sivananda Yoga, in 1965, and Olivia’s studio application is due to be decided in early January.