Leonardo DiCaprio has been spotted on a date with 23-year-old actress Victoria Lamas amid rumours he had been romancing model Gigi Hadid.

The 48-year-old actor – who has been the butt of jokes for years over his history of not dating women aged over 25 – was seen with Victoria in Hollywood on Tuesday. (20.12.22)

She is the daughter of actor Lorenzo Lamas, 54, and it’s been highlighted since photos of the pair together emerged she was born two years after Leonardo’s 1997 film ‘Titanic’ was released.

Leonardo and Victoria were seen looking affectionate as they left The Birds Street Club separately before they got in a car together while the actor – dressed in his trademark black baseball hat as well as blue jeans, a black jacket and dark jumper with a gold necklace hanging over the top – laughed and joked.

Leonardo was pictured in September by DailyMail.com with Gigi, 27, sparking jokes it was the first time he had dated someone over 25.

It would also mark the first time he had romanced a woman who is a mother, as Gigi shares two-year-old daughter Khai with former One Direction singer Zayn Malik.

A source told Page Six about Leonardo and Gigi at the time they were “taking it slow” and not referring to themselves as an “exclusive” couple.

The pair were also snapped looking cosy at a party in New York City in November, after the actor ended his four-year relationship with 25-year-old Camila Morrone, from whom he is said to have split in August.