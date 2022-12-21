Britney Spears has invited Lynne Spears for coffee after the singer accused her estranged mum of hiding caffeine during her 13-year conservatorship.

It comes months after Britney, 41, made the claim against 67-year-old Lynne, who has apologised to her daughter for the “pain” caused to her by the legal deal, which gave the performer’s dad Jamie Spears, 70, control of her personal, medical and financial decisions from February 2008 until he was suspended as conservator in September 2021.

Mum-of-two ‘Toxic’ singer Britney said on Instagram: “After no coffee for 15 years ... Mom we can go have coffee together now !!! I’m treated as an equal ... let’s have coffee and talk about it !!!”

It’s unclear if her remark was sarcastic or a genuine invite.

Britney, who has recently filled her social media with nude pictures and rants about her life, family and relationships, previously accused her mum of “abuse” in a long post on Instagram in June – in which she added about caffeine: “Did you also tell people how you hid coffee every single morning ??? Did you tell them every morning when I would try to find coffee.”

Lynne said online to Britney in October about the conservatorship: “I am soooo sorry for your pain! I have been sorry for years!

“I love you so much and miss you! Britney, deep down you know how much I love and miss you! I apologize for anything and everything that’s hurt you!”

Lynne also begged the singer to unblock her so they could speak in person – prompting Britney to tell Lynne to “go f***” herself.

Jamie said at the weekend Britney’s conservatorship saved her life.

In his first interview in more than a decade he told The Sun on Sunday: “My God, where would she be without that conservatorship now? I ain’t gonna paint you no pretty pictures.

"That conservatorship was one hell of a time, and without it I don’t know if she would be alive now.”