Pelé will reportedly spend Christmas in hospital as his cancer is feared to be worsening.

His daughter pleaded for fans to pray for the three-time World Cup winner's health ahead of the festive holiday after her dad, 82, continues to suffer from colon cancer since September 2021.

The latest statement from medics Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo on Wednesday (21.12.22) said: “Admitted since November 29 for a reassessment of chemotherapy therapy for colon tumour and treatment of a respiratory infection, Edson Arantes do Nascimento (Pelé) presents progression of the oncological disease and requires greater care related to renal and cardiac dysfunctions.

"The patient remains hospitalised in a common room, under the necessary care of the medical team."

Pelé 's daughter Kely Nascimento begged fans to rally round the football icon, saying on Instagram: “Your love for him, your stories and your prayers are a HUGE comfort because we know we are not alone.

“Let's turn this room into a Sambadrome (just kidding), let's even make caipirinhas (not kidding!!).”

Pelé was readmitted into hospital in November for treatment on a respiratory infection aggravated by Covid-19.

He previously reassured fans with the message: “My friends, I want to keep everyone calm and positive.

“I’m strong, with a lot of hope and I follow my treatment as usual.

“I want to thank the entire medical and nursing team for all the care I have received.

“I have a lot of faith in God and every message of love I receive from you all over the world keeps me full of energy. And watch Brazil in the World Cup too! Thank you so much for everything.”