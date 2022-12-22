Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ mum says she wishes she could FaceTime him in heaven.

Connie Boss Alexander made the comment alongside a copy of a still from one of her FaceTime conversations with her late son, saying online in a caption written over the image on Instagram on Tuesday (20.12.22): “Oh if only I could FT to heaven... .”

The photo was of Stephen, born Stephen Laurel Boss and who was found dead on Tuesday December 13 after taking his life aged 40, showing off a tuxedo while his mom looked on.

A source also told Entertainment Tonight in the days since her husband’s death Stephen’s widow Allison Holker, 34, has been surrounded by family and friends and is “trying to cope the best she can”.

She said on Wednesday (22.12.22) in another tribute to Stephen: “My ONE and ONLY Oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much.”

Stephen’s mum first spoke about her grief in her Instagram Stories two days after the DJ, dancer and actor’s body was found at a motel 15 minutes’ walk from the home where he lived with Allison – his wife of nine years – and their three children.

She said: “Family and friends, thank you for all the love, prayers and encouragement.

“Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls. I can’t use words right now. Please know I will reach out when I can… please keep us in prayer.

“Stephen Laurel, your mother loves you to eternity and beyond.”

Connie signed off her message with blue and red broken heart emojis.

Stephen reportedly took a ride-share service from his Los Angeles home and checked into the Oak Tree Inn in Encino, California, where he was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

It has been reported he left a suicide note that referenced his previous challenges.

TMZ said law enforcement sources stated police discovered the ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ regular’s final message at the scene of his death, which contained vague references to issues he had been battling.

The specifics of the challenges are unclear, but Stephen’s wife Allison reportedly told police there were no “issues” with the DJ before he took his life.

An insider also told TMZ Stephen – who shared children Weslie, 14, Maddox, six, and three-year-old Zaia with Allison – he was not suffering financial woes before his death, despite unsubstantiated online rumours he had lost a fortune in cryptocurrency investments.