Dolly Parton has a "really good" song buried beneath her Dollywood theme park.

The 76-year-old singer confirmed she secretly recorded the track but it's inside a chestnut box in various formats, along with devices for it to be played back on, such as cassette and CD players, and it won't be unearthed until 2045.

She said: “It’s a really good song. But yes, I have a song that’s buried that nobody’s gonna hear – I don’t know whose damn idea that was.”

The '9 To 5' hitmaker had the song buried when the Tennessee attraction opened its DreamMore Resort and Spa in 2015 and she admitted as time has gone on, she's grown more and more desperate to hear it again.

Speaking on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', she admitted: "You have no idea how that has bothered me. I want to go dig that up so bad.”

Dolly acknowledged that, as she will be 99 when the box is due to open,

“They weren’t expecting me to be there at all. I’m just saying, I might be there. Who knows?"

And the 'Jolene' singer is particularly "bothered" that the contents of the box will "disintegrate" before it is dug up and no one will ever hear the song.

She added: "But the point is, there is a song – I figure it’ll probably disintegrate, probably nobody ever hears it. That’s what bothers me, to think that it’s gonna be a song that nobody’s ever gonna hear if it rots in there before they open it.”

In October, Dolly admitted she doesn't think she'll ever go on a "full-blown tour" again because she wants to spend more time at home with her husband, Carl Dean.

She said: “I do not think I will ever tour again, but I do know I’ll do special shows here and there, now and then. Maybe do a long weekend of shows, or just a few shows at a festival. But I have no intention of going on a full-blown tour anymore.

“I’ve done that my whole life, and it takes so much time and energy. I like to stay a little closer to home with my husband.

We’re getting older now, and I don’t want to be gone for four or five weeks at a time. Something could happen. I would not feel right about that, if I were gone and somebody needed me.

"Or I would feel bad if I had to leave a tour if somebody got sick at home and needed me and then I had to walk out on the fans.”