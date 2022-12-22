Emma Bunton says nobody can "ever understand" the bond between the Spice Girls.

The 46-year-old singer - who is a founding member of the iconic band alongside Mel B, Mel C, Geri Horner and Victoria Beckham - has reflected on their legacy and rise to fame in the 1990s.

She told the MailOnline: "Nobody else will ever understand that relationship between us.

"We've been through so much and we still go through so much, from children to work. There's a bond there and it's very, very strong."

The 'Wannabe' hitmakers formed in 1994 and released a string of huge hits including 'Stop' and 'Spice Up Your Life', before going on hiatus in 2000.

They reunited seven years later, and again in 2019 on the 'Spice World' tour without Victoria.

Emma was reunited with Mel C earlier this week at London's Theatre Royal Drury Lane during Baby Spice's festive tour, and she was reminded of their early days in the group.

She added: "When I was back on stage with Mel C, you immediate go back to that moment and it feels very magical and like yesterday."

The girl group sold 100 million records worldwide during their time together, and Emma is able to look back fondly on their run.

She said: "It's just the absolute best time. It doesn't feel that long ago."

The quintet are still close, and Melanie C recently revealed she still buys Christmas gifts for her former bandmates.

She said: "I gift all of the girls. We all gift each other and we always have. We went through a phase when the children were younger of just doing the kids but now the kids are all growing up, we're kind of just giving to each other again, which is nice."