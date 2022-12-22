Nintendo is ending major support for 'Chocobo GP'.

The Nintendo Switch kart racing game will still be playable, however, there will be no new characters or maps after Season 5.

The in-game mythril shop, the place to be buy the game's premium currency, will also fold on January 6.

In a statement, Square Enix simply said: "Thank you for playing Chocobo GP.

"We hope you continue to enjoy Chocobo GP."

No real explanation was given.

The game is a spin-off of the 'Final Fantasy' series and is a sequel to 1999's 'Chocobo Racing'. It was released for the Nintendo Switch on March 10, 2022 for the series' 35th anniversary.

While it received a mixed reception from critics and players alike, it was the sixth best-selling retail game during its first week of release in Japan, with 12,414 physical copies shifted.