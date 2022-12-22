A 'Goat Simulator 3' ad has been banned after it leaked footage from 'Grand Theft Auto 6'.

The former title's developer Coffee Stain North has been slapped with a take-down notice by Take-Two Interactive after a setting from the yet-to-be-released action-adventure game was stolen and used in the campaign.

The game had already been hit by a massive leak of early footage from the game’s next sequel earlier this year.

However, Take-Two insisted it will not impact its development.

Dozens of videos showing robberies, shoot-outs, and open-world driving were posted to an online message board in September in one of the gaming industry’s biggest cybersecurity breaches.

Addressing the hack during publisher Take-Two’s second-quarter earnings call, chief executive Strauss Zelnick said: “With regards to the leak, it was terribly unfortunate, and we take those sorts of incidents very seriously indeed.

“There’s no evidence that any material assets were taken, which is a good thing, and certainly the leak won’t have any influence on development or anything of the sort.

“But it is terribly disappointing, and it causes us to be ever more vigilant on matters relating to cybersecurity.”

Developer Rockstar had released a statement blaming a “network intrusion” for the hack, in which it said “an unauthorised third party illegally accessed and downloaded confidential information from our systems."

It added it was “extremely disappointed” to have details of the next 'GTA' instalment shared with fans “in this way” after almost 10 years of speculation about its contents.

The footage appeared to confirm previous reports 'GTA 6' will be set in Vice City, a fictional version of Miami seen in previous games.