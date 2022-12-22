Tasha Ghouri says Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 is “perfect opportunity” to give break to your Instagram Boyfriend.

The ‘Love Island’ star - speaking alongside her boyfriend Andrew Le Page, 27, who she met on the ITV2 dating competition show - loves that the folding phone will allow for group shots.

The 24-year-old model exclusively told BANG Showbiz: “You know, sometimes the annoying thing is that you can't have your boyfriend to be in a photo with you or your partner so I think you know, it's a perfect opportunity for Samsung Z Flip4. Now you can get that instead, they are using hands free and you don’t have to stress about not one of us having to be in it.”

Despite now being free to be in the photo, Andrew admitted that it is “very easy” to take the perfect photo of Tasha because she is such a pro in front of the camera.

He said: “I’ve been doing it for a little while now, so I’ve perfected it.

Andrew also “Yeah, I do to be honest. She’s very easy at taking photos of,” due to her past life as working as a model.

“I don’t need to tell her what to do. She just does it. I just take the photo.”

The device allows for people to capture hands-free videos and photos at many different angels by partly folding the smartphone, putting it inot Flex Mode.

In addition, you can take fantastically clear selfies and videos from the Cover Screen using the improved Quick Shot feature. Users can easily swap to a hands-free moment - without pausing the video - by moving to Flex Mode.