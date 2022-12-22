Lucien Laviscount would love to star in season four of 'Emily in Paris'.

The 30-year-old actor - who plays Alfie in the hit Netflix series - has confirmed that he would be keen to return for season four of the show, despite his on-screen character being dumped by girlfriend Emily Cooper.

He said: "It would be great to come back.

"But honestly I think I've had a really, really incredible two seasons on this show. It's been really special."

Lucien - who joined the show in season two - joked that Emily might need to beg Alfie if he is to return for season four.

He told E! News: "She might have to pull something out of the bag to get the main man back."

Lucien admits that Alfie was "hating on life" in season two of the show.

But in season three, he feels there's been a clear evolution of his character.

He said: "Season two Alfie had this little cloud over his head. He was hating on life. Season three he gets his vulnerable side."

Meanwhile, Lily Collins - who plays the part of Emily - recently admitted that she feels "very grateful to the city of Paris".

The 33-year-old actress revealed that she has relished the experience of filming in the French capital.

She said: "I mean, shooting at the top of the Eiffel Tower will definitely go down in the books of something I never thought that I would get to say that I've done, let alone do, and it was just a real joy. And I feel very, very grateful to the city of Paris for opening up the city to us and allowing us to film in all of these iconic locations.

"It makes the show the show and we're so grateful."