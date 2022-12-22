Cardi B is determined to "manage [her] money correctly".

The 30-year-old star - who is one of the world's best-selling rappers - has insisted via Twitter that she always tries to be responsible with her money.

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "We going through a recession…..Merry Christmas [Christmas tree emoji] (sic)"

One of Cardi's followers subsequently questioned the rapper, suggesting that she's in a privileged position.

They wrote in response: "Says the rapper worth 40 million."

Cardi then pointed out that in spite of her wealth, she still has "bills" and other "responsibilities".

The chart-topping star - who has Kulture, four, and Wave, 15 months, with her husband Offset - said: "I’m worth more then that and guess what ? If I don’t save ,work and budget I could lose it too! What makes you think that no matter how much money you got you can’t lose it all if you don’t manage your money correctly.I too have bills,responsibilities and people I have to help. (sic)"

Cardi worked as a stripper before finding success in the music business, and she previously admitted to being happier before she found fame.

The 'WAP' hitmaker - who married Offset in 2017 - explained: "One positive thing is that, my family, whatever they want, they get. Everything that I want to buy, I can get. I don’t have to worry so much about my future.

"One negative thing is that, even though I’m happy, I feel like I was a little bit happier two or three years ago when I had less money.

"I had less people who had opinions about my life. I felt like my life was mine.

"Now I feel like I don’t even own my life. I feel like the world owns me."