John Krasinski "wouldn't be anywhere in [his] life" without Emily Blunt.

The 43-year-old actor has been married to Emily since 2010, and he admits that she's played a huge part in his success.

John - who has Hazel, eight, and Violet, six, with the actress - shared: "I wouldn't be anywhere in my life without her.

"On a daily basis, but certainly in a career-wise, as a dad, she pushes me to be better every single day at everything I do. So I look forward to the next day cause I know it'll be better than the one before."

In 2018, John made his debut in the thriller TV series 'Jack Ryan', and he's now teased some details of season four of the show.

The actor - who plays the titular character - told Parade.com: "I don't know that it'll be the last time I ever, you know, play with this role and do something with this role. I'm really excited. Again, it's very hard to pass up working with these guys.

"But I know the fourth season for us was, I think, a celebration of that, a celebration of these characters and how much they rely on each other and how much they need each other to get through not only these great missions, but also to get through life. That is very taxing."

Meanwhile, Emily previously revealed that John is "immune" to her steamy love scenes.

Asked how he felt about her on-screen kiss with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson in 'Jungle Cruise', Emily replied: "Honestly, John is so used to me having to make out with other men. He’s immune to it at this point. That was part of the deal when we got married!"

Emily, 39, also revealed that she developed a great chemistry with the wrestler-turned-actor.

She said: "It was there right from the start. There were certain scenes where we could not get a straight take. Even the crew were like, ‘C’mon guys!’ It was such a joy to work with him. He’s wonderful."