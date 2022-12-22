Lottie Moss is "sick of people blaming nepotism" for their lack of success.

The 24-year-old model - who is the half-sister of catwalk star Kate Moss - has taken to Twitter to argue that hard work is the key to success.

Lottie wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "I’m so sick of people blaming nepotism for why they aren’t rich and famous or successful - obviously it’s not fair that people who come from famous families are getting a leg up because of that but guess what? Life isn’t fair - if you put your mind to something you can accomplish (sic)"

She later added: "I loveeee that people get so pressed about something that I tweet GET A LIFE (sic)"

Despite this, Lottie acknowledged that she's in a "privileged" position compared to most people.

She wrote online: "I obviously am so grateful that I have had the opportunities I’ve had don’t get it twisted

"Obviously I’m privileged being related to a huge model also

"And am privileged for numerous other reasons and as I say I am grateful for it all but s******* on others because of it makes NO sense (sic)"

Earlier this month, Lottie claimed that Kate has "never really supported [her]".

The blonde beauty wrote on Instagram: "I understand I have come from a very privileged position being the sister of someone very famous but believe it or not that person never really supported me.

"My parents were amazing but could not relate to what I was going through and did not know the full extent of what I was going through most of the time, I was pretty much on my own so I had to navigate this by myself and do the best I could which I feel I have. (sic)"