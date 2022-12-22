Brooke Shields doesn't think 'Blue Lagoon' could be made today.

The 57-year-old actress was just 14 when she starred alongside Christoper Atkins, now 61, in the racy romantic coming of age survival movie in 1980 and while she had a body double, she admitted the filming couldn't be recreated in the modern world.

Reuniting with her co-star on her 'Now What?' podcast, she said: "Never again will a movie be made like that. It wouldn't be allowed."

Christopher, who was 18 when the film was made, added: "Animals were hurt in the movie. We were spearing fish and all kinds of crazy things. Children are naked running down a beach. Couldn't do that now."

The film followed teenage cousins Emmeline and Richard Lestrange, who were marooned together on a desert island and matured, fell in love and conceived a child.

Reflecting on the nude scenes, Christopher - who didn't have a body double as he was of age - joked: "After that movie it was hard to keep my clothes on.

"There were scenes where I was butt naked with you, if you remember, sliding down that slide and things like that.

"And that was a little awkward, but it was kind of funny for me because at this point in time I would just do it. But your reaction was [annoyed sounds]."

Brooke remembered thinking: "Why do I have to look at this? I'd never seen one before. I'm not going to start now."

She recalled covering her chest with her hair "taped on to her body", while any nudity was done by a double.

She explained: "We were wearing little strips of clothing and my hair was taped on to my body to cover the boobs, which were very minimal anyway.

"I don't know what I was trying to cover. Remember the bumpy pads? They would stick these little flesh-colored things on my nipples because nipple evidently was where they drew the line in this movie."

Meanwhile, she recalled some production staff "desperately" wanting the co-stars to "fall in love with each other", but Brooke hadn't "even kissed anybody".

She added: "Which was probably great for the film because that's what it was all about. You have to admit the chemistry between us was just amazing.

"There were a lot of great, great moments that went on there and I think it was a lot of that innocence that came off in the film that made it work even more."