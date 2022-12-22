Naomi Ackie nearly quit acting due to a lack of opportunities for black performers.

The 30-year-old actress was named one of Screen International's Stars of Tomorrow in 2017, but she subsequently considered walking away from the movie business.

She shared: "People weren’t looking for black actresses in the way they are now, and acting is expensive. I was still living at home. I was out of money.

"I was done with waiting."

Naomi starred alongside Florence Pugh in 2016's 'Lady Macbeth'.

Naomi remembers how her co-star's career subsequently took off, while she continued to struggle for opportunities.

She told The Independent: "I think I was very naive. Universe-wise, it just wasn’t my time.

"But I also think it’s much easier - or at least back then - to market ... there were more parts, and still are more parts, for white women. Especially those as talented as Florence.

"There are a lot of actresses of colour, and actors of colour in particular, who have fallen by the wayside because of the lack of material that is out there. Or the lack of adventurous directors and casting directors.

"I think we’re getting better, but at the time ... they weren’t interested."

Naomi is thrilled that her co-star has gone on to achieve so much success in the movie business.

However, at the time, she took the situation personally, and has recalled discussing her frustrations with her dad.

Naomi - who plays Whitney Houston in a new biopic called 'I Wanna Dance with Somebody' - shared: "I told my dad: 'I can’t get better without getting a job. And yet they want me to be good to get the job, so what am I gonna do?'"