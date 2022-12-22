Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie’s new sex-filled film is being promoted with “naughty” and “nice” trailers.

Paramount Pictures released the two separate promos for ‘Babylon’ ahead of its cinema release on Friday (23.12.22) in America.

Available on YouTube, they reveal new footage from writer-director Damien Chazelle’s movie, with the “naughty” version featuring female nudity, a gun and a blood-soaked death.

It also sees Margot’s self-destructive actress character Nellie LaRoy has a sex toy in her dressing room, while Brad is seen blasting a pistol in his house.

Another scene sees several characters staring at a corpse on a film set that has been impaled with a spear, while another shows a topless woman saying “Hi” to Brad as his character announces he’s got engaged.

In comparison, the “nice” trailer starts with silent film era footage, over which actress Jean Smart’s Hollywood gossip columnist character Elinor St John asks: “Do you miss the silence?” before different characters mull the future of filmmaking.

Margot, 32, recently said she feared filmmakers wouldn’t get away with an orgy scene in the film, while tells of drug and sex-crazed debauchery in the Hollywood of the Roaring Twenties.

Her co-star Brad, 59, has described the amount of nudity in the flick “shocking”, even for him.

Margot said: “When I read the script, I was like, ‘This is like ‘La Dolce Vita’ and ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ had a baby – and I love it!

“But I was like, ’Are we allowed to show that? Are we allowed to show that?'

“There were so many scenes where I was like, a) I have no idea how I’m going to do that, and b) are we going to get away with this?’”

‘Babylon’ is described as a “tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess” which “traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood”.

It’s made headlines after Margot said she spontaneously kissed Brad on set in one scene as she didn’t want to miss the opportunity – while he later insisted he asked producers to write in the moment.