Emily Ratajkowski is rumoured to be dating multiple men after she was seen kissing an artist on the street.

The supermodel, 31, was photographed sharing a kiss with artist Jack Greer on Wednesday (21.12.22) outside her apartment in New York City.

Mum-of-one Emily was dressed casually, wrapped her arms round Jack and put her hand on his chest after their kiss.

She has also recently been spotted with DJ Orazio Rispo, despite recently being linked with Pete Davidson.

The model was seen earlier this month with the 35-year-old on a night out in New York City, after talk started in October they may have been seeing each other.

Emily had appeared to make her new relationship with actor Pete, 29, public when they were seen at an NBA with him in late-November after he split from Kim Kardashian.

But sources have said the pair have now moved on as Pete has this week been seen out with actress Chase Sui Wonders, 36, who was his co-star in the recently-released film ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ about a wild house party that goes disastrously wrong.

Orazio, the son of a luxury New York property tycoon, was seen with Emily as People quoted a source claiming she and Pete were “going strong” and “getting a little more serious”.

In mid-November an insider told Us Weekly about the rumoured couple: “Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple months now.”

They added the pair were in the “very early stages” of a romance, adding: “Pete makes Emily laugh and he loves how intelligent she is.”

Emily had been linked to Brad Pitt after her divorce earlier this year, but he is now reportedly dating jewellery executive Ines de Ramon, with the 32-year-old spotted last weekend at the actor’s 59th birthday.

Her dates with Pete, Orazio and Jack come days after she took to TikTok in November to mouth the words to audio: “I would be with multiple men, also some women as well. um, everyone’s hot but in an interesting way.”

Mum-of-one Emily, who shares 21-month-old son Sylvester with her ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, who she divorced this year amid allegations he had cheated on her, told Harper’s Bazaar in October she wants to start enjoying dating, adding: “I wasn’t very good at deciding what I liked (before.)

“So now it’s really fun to go to dinner with someone and be like, ‘Cool. I really enjoyed these parts of them. I really didn’t like these other parts’.”

She has also told People about single life: “It’s so nice, honestly. I don’t owe anything to anybody – other than my son, that’s the only man.”