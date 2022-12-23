Robbie Williams is to rival his former Take That bandmate Gary Barlow with his own wine range.

According to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, the 'Angels' hitmaker has filed to trademark the name Rude Rise with the UK’s Intellectual Property Office.

The brand name is in homage to his 2006 LP 'Rudebox'.

The 48-year-old pop star - who has been sober for two decades - is said to want to use the name on bottles of alcopops and spirits, as well as wines.

An intellectual property lawyer told the publication: “First, the trademark bolsters his ability to take action against third parties who may be using the relevant name in the course of trade without consent.

“The mere presence of these kinds of trademarks on the register can also act as a deterrent, where a third party is considering using the name without their consent.”

Gary Barlow’s Organic wines launched in October last year.

The Take That frontman teamed up with Benchmark Drinks on the wines crafted and developed by the 'Patience' hitmaker over a period of two years.

Both the medium-bodied red and the zesty white feature distinctive packaging featuring a piano key design in a nod to Gary's musical accomplishments.

The 51-year-old star couldn't be more "proud" of the venture.

He said: “The definition of a great evening for me is friends, laughter and good wine. I’ve been fortunate enough to have travelled and experienced different cultures over the years and wines from across the world. After months of learning about the process and tasting different blends, I’m very proud to now launch my own range of organic wines from Spain.”