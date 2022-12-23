Christina Hall has mercury and lead poisoning.

Earlier this week, the 39-year-old reality TV star shared how worried she is that her breast implants are making her sick, and she believes staying in "gross" houses while house-flipping led to the diagnosis.

Christina also said they found small intestine bacteria overgrowth.

Providing fans with a health update, she wrote on her Instagram Story: "My scan said I have mercury and lead poisoning.

"Most likely from all the gross houses I've been in (the bad flips) and I have small intestine bacteria overgrowth. So, we are first detoxing all of this through herbs and IVs and then see how I feel and tackle the implants."

The update comes after she shared a video of herself enjoying a "self-care" day over the weekend and revealed she's been feeling extremely tired recently while she's also been battling "unexplained health" issues for several years - and is now questioning whether her troubles could be linked to her previous surgery.

Alongside the video - which showed her undergoing a guided meditation while wearing an LED light therapy mask - she wrote in a post on Instagram: "Been super exhausted lately so on a kick to get back into my body. I’ve had some unexplained health stuff for years and now I’m considering the thought that this could be breast implant related. Does anyone else have any experience with this subject? I’m curious on all the ladies take on this."

Christina went on to explain she's been battling autoimmune disorder Hashimoto's disease, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and Raynaud’s syndrome, which causes numb fingers and toes. While she has also been having a number of unexplained symptoms.

She added: "Some of my issues include: Inflammation, autoimmune issues (Hashimoto's disease, PCOS, Raynaud’s syndrome), unexplained skin rashes, joint and muscle pain, dry eyes, GI issues, SIBO, acid reflux, brain fog, hormone imbalances, swollen lymph nodes and adrenal fatigue."

The 'Christina on the Coast' star went on to tell her followers she's tested positive for antinuclear antibodies, which show the body is fighting infection, and insisted she doesn't eat gluten and sticks to a mostly dairy-free diet.

She also told fans she recently had her under-eye filler dissolved because it was "causing an inflammatory reaction".

The star added: "For now just working on detoxing and positive mindset."