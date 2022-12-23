Miley Cyrus will be joined by 'Saturday Night Live' stars Chloe Fineman and Sarah Sherman on her New Year's Eve special.

The 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker's end-of-year NBC extravaganza, 'Miley's New Year's Eve Party', will also feature performances from the band Liily and singer Fletcher, it has been announced.

In addition, 'Please Don't Destroy' comedy trio Ben Marshall, John Higgins and Martin Herlihy will also be joining in the fun.

The stars join previously-revealed performers Sia, Latto and Rae Sremmurd in appearing on the show, which Miley will co-host with her godmother Dolly Parton this year.

The 2021 special - the 'We Can't Stop' singer's first - was co-hosted with Pete Davidson, but he will not be involved this year.

Miley previously teased the guest list for the programme was "very me".

She added: "It is curated in a way that makes no sense, but makes total sense.”

Meanwhile, Dolly recently spoke of her excitement at joining her goddaughter for the show.

She said: "We're going to be doing some skits. I know that anything can happen live with the two of us.

"I'm sure we'll be wearing some bizarre costumes and we'll be singing some serious songs, some fun songs [and] we'll be bringing in the new year in fun fashion, I’m sure.

"I'm looking forward to that and being in Miami at that time of year. When she first asked me, when she talked about doing the New Year's show I thought it might be from New York and I wasn’t gonna do it 'cause I didn’t want to get that cold, you know.

"She said, 'No, that’s why I don’t do it in New York. That’s why I’m going to Miami.' So, we're gonna do it there, so that should be a lot of fun. I’ve never spent much time in Miami."

Miley and 'Saturday Night Live' showrunner Lorne Michaels will executive produce the special, which will be recorded live from Florida.