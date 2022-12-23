'Crash Bandicoot: On The Run' is shutting down early next year.

Developer King - who is also the company behind 'Candy Crush' - has confirmed plans to close down the popular game with the servers being taken down on February 16.

The mobile giant has confirmed that after this time, the game will no longer be playable.

In a statement, the 'Crash' team said: "Crash fans, it’s with a heavy heart that we inform you on February 16, 2023 we will terminate service for 'Crash Bandicoot: On the Run'.

"On that date the servers will be taken down and the game will no longer be playable.

"From December 19 2022 all in-app purchases will be turned off. For any purchases made, you will have until February 16, 2023 to make use of associated purple crystals in-game.

"It has meant so much to bring your favourite Crash characters to life and we've sincerely loved making this game. Thank you for spending your time with us and we hope you will join us in one of our many other games.

"For more information on future Crash Bandicoot announcements and news, please be sure to follow Crash Bandicoot."

Fans had been hoping for a relaunch of the title following reports the game had been quietly delisted from both the App and Google Play stores earlier in December.

However, the game's customers support team had said it was a temporary issue.

They even added the team was "busy putting their finishing touches to more exciting features and islands which will be available very soon".

However, it's since been confirmed the game will be gone in February.