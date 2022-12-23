'Stranger Things' star Gaten Matarazzo has come up with a concept for a 'Legend of Zelda' movie adaptation.

The 20-year-old actor - who plays Dustin Henderson in the Netflix science-fiction-horror drama series - has an idea to bring the action-adventure title to the big screen but admits it would be a challenge as the majority of the characters are voiceless.

He told Variety: "I'm a huge 'Legend of Zelda' fan and I've always wanted to see a very visually and musically driven animated film. "It might be challenging when most of the characters never speak, but to explore a vocally silent world where a story can be told visually and through score would be really cool."

The gaming series will continue with 'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2' in 2023.

Nintendo delayed the sequel to the 2017 action-adventure title, which was due to be released this year, because more time was needed to provide a "special" experience for fans.

Producer Eiji Aonuma announced in a YouTube clip: "As previously announced, the adventure in this sequel will take place not just on the ground as in the previous game, but also in the skies above. However, the expanded world goes beyond that, and there will be an even wider variety of features you can enjoy, including new encounters and new gameplay elements.

"In order to make this game's experience something special, the entire development team is continuing to work diligently on this game, so please wait a while longer."

It will come to the Nintendo Switch on May 12.