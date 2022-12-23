Microsoft has announced it will make three future Bethesda games Xbox and PC exclusives.

The firm was responding to the ongoing FTC lawsuit against the Activision Blizzard deal.

It said: “Xbox anticipates that three future titles — REDACTED — all of which are designed to be played primarily alone or in small groups — will be exclusive to Xbox and PCs."

Two of those titles are expected to be 'Starfield' and 'The Elder Scrolls VI', but the third remains a mystery.

Meanwhile, 'Call of Duty' is to be released on Nintendo consoles for the next 10 years.

The first-person shooter video game is developed by the soon-to-be Microsoft-owned Activision and CEO Phil Spencer revealed in a series of tweets earlier this month that the game will now be available on devices such as the Nintendo Switch, and the Steam Deck.

He tweeted: "Microsoft has entered into a 10-year commitment to bring Call of Duty to @Nintendo following the merger of Microsoft and Activision Blizzard King. Microsoft is committed to helping bring more games to more people – however they choose to play.

@ATVI_AB (sic)"

The gaming boss went on to add that Microsoft will also continue to stream the game on its rival console Xbox following the merger with Activision Blizzard.

He added: "I'm also pleased to confirm that Microsoft has committed to continue to offer Call of Duty on @Steam simultaneously to Xbox after we have closed the merger with Activision Blizzard King."