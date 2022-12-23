BlizzCon is returning in 2023.

Amid a raging pandemic and a flurry of scandals and lawsuits, Blizzcon 2022 was cancelled for the third year in a row.

However, it will be back with the first in-person event since 2019.

Blizzard president Mike Ybarra confirmed: “Yes, we’re bringing BlizzCon back, more on that early next year!"

It was scraped in 2020 and 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic.

Blizzard explained the reasoning for the cancellation in a blog post, saying that such an event requires effort from everyone in the company, that could be better spent working on their games.

They also explained that, during this short hiatus, they would be looking to “reimagine” BlizzCon, and consider what different forms the event could take in future.

The misconduct scandals that swept the company had some relation to BlizzCon, as it was where former Blizzard employees would hang out in the so called “Cosby Suite”.