Dua Lipa reportedly earned £9.8 million over the last financial year.

The chart-topping pop star added around £26,000 a day to her fortune and her company was left with a profit of £4.1 million.

Dua's firm has assets worth as much as £36.2 million, with £14.7 million tied up in investments, according to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column.

However, 2023 is poised to be an even more prosperous year for the 27-year-old pop star, who will soon reap the rewards of her money-spinning Future Nostalgia tour.

Dua - who created her company back in 2014 - intends to finish her third studio album in the first part of 2023.

The London-born singer released her self-titled debut album in 2017, and since then, she's established herself as one of the biggest names in the pop industry.

Earlier this year, Dua gave fans an insight into what they can expect from her new album, explaining that she now feels more "liberated" than ever.

She shared: "As I’m writing my new album, I feel even more liberated in a completely different way. And even more in control than I thought."

Dua revealed that she now feels more confident than ever before, and the singer thinks that her new-found confidence is reflected in her music.

She said: "As an artist, as you evolve and you practise your craft - the more you spend time really honing things - the more comfortable and confident you are. And that’s how I felt with 'Future Nostalgia'."

Dua also relished the experience of touring following the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said: "I get to see it take on a whole new lease on life.

"Once I’ve sung the first line of the first song, there’s a feeling of almost being invincible, of joining forces with the music … and just having fun."