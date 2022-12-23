Naomi Campbell is “very happy” in life

The 52-year-old catwalk beauty became a first-time mum last year when she welcomed a daughter into the world and she has now opened up about how content she is right now and insisted she plans to share more details about her life with her followers.

In an interview with People magazine, Naomi said: “There’s lots of things [I still want to achieve] but I’m very happy now in my life. I want to be open and share things that I never [shared] before.”

Naomi is gearing up to teach the basics of modelling in a new course for MasterClass and she told the publication she wants to help guide young aspiring models to success.

She added: “There was never any type of lesson or book on our business. Also to let people know we work hard as fashion models. It’s like an art form.”

Naomi previously opened up about becoming a mother in an interview with UK Vogue magazine, revealing she wanted to keep her baby news secret for as long as possible until she announced it as a big surprise in a post on Instagram.

The model also batted away rumours suggesting her little girl was adopted.

She said: “She's my [biological] child … I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her. But she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It's the best thing I've ever done."

Naomi added of her daughter - whose name hasn’t been disclosed: “I’m lucky my little one loves to travel like me – no whimpering taking off or landing. She’s a good girl: she sleeps very well, she hardly ever cries and I’m told she’s very alert for her age. She’s just started waving, which is fun. She laughs a lot. She’s almost talking,” she says, adding, “I think she might walk before she crawls. And she’s got six teeth already.”