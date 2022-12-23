Jane Krakowski’s young son became an honorary member of the ’30 Rock’ crew as he helped her film a special episode at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The actress’ 11-year-old son Bennett - who she has with ex Robert Godley - was on hand to help her shoot segments for a special episode of the hit comedy which the cast filmed at home - and he was so “proud” to be given a special crew shirt as thanks for his help.

Jane tells Us Weekly magazine: “He helped me film the ’30 Rock’ episode we made during the pandemic because we were home isolated. He’s only watched a little of ’30 Rock’, but I think he feels proud that he got to help.

“Production gave him a crew shirt - since everybody who helped out at home [got] one - and he wears it ver proudly.”

When asked if she thinks Bennett will follow her into show business, she insisted there’s plenty of time for him to make up his mind about his career goals.

She added: “I think he’s going to make his own path and choose whatever he wants to do. He’s definitely a creative kid, but I don’t know what he’s interested in doing yet.”

Jane previously confessed she’d been given a lot of parenting advice from her ’30 Rock’ co-star Tina Fey as they were both working mums.

During an appearance on the ‘Today’ show, Jane explained: “I have been lucky to be surrounded by other great working moms, like Tina Fey. I’ve certainly taken a lot of advice from her in every realm, from actor choices to mom choices."

She added of motherhood: “There's never enough hours in the day to do what you want to do. What I've become OK with is that not everything can be done today. As long as I can get that time in with my son, then I can get all of the other stuff done today or tomorrow. You can have a plan, but you have to be flexible. Every day is unpredictable and you just have to go with the flow.”