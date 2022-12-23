Claire Foy hates the "strong female characters" description.

The 38-year-old actress - whose film credits include 'First Man', 'Unsane' and 'My Son' - has revealed that she hates the description because it suggests that "all other female characters are weak".

She said: "I viscerally hate ‘strong female characters’. It says, what, all other female characters are weak? You don’t separate men like that. They’re allowed to be unlikeable, likeable, strong, weak, scary, cuddly, all sorts of different things."

Claire stars alongside Rooney Mara and Frances McDormand in the new drama film 'Women Talking', which is based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Miriam Toews.

And Claire admits that the Sarah Polley-directed project represents a landmark in her career.

The acclaimed actress told Empire magazine: "This is the first film I’ve made where women are strong while not in a domestic setting.

"You usually see mothers, sisters, aunts, grandmas at the kitchen sink, in positions of importance. But this is basically the Senate, the Houses Of Parliament. These women are talking about the foundation of civilisation, about how they navigate the world as people and what is right and wrong."

Meanwhile, Claire previously admitted that she's felt "exploited" during sex scenes.

The movie star also explained that shooting intimate scenes is the "grimmest thing you can do" as an actress.

Claire shared: "It's a really hard line because basically you do feel exploited when you are a woman and you are having to perform fake sex on screen. You can't help but feel exploited. It's grim – it's the grimmest thing you can do.

"You feel exposed. Everyone can make you try to not feel that way but it's, unfortunately, the reality."