Naomi Ackie thinks she's finally "found [her] voice" in the movie industry.

The 30-year-old actress struggled to find opportunities after her breakthrough film role in 2016's 'Lady Macbeth' - but Naomi is now feeling more confident than ever, after landing the lead role in the new Whitney Houston biopic, 'I Wanna Dance with Somebody'.

The actress - who also appeared in 2019's 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' - explained: "I’m more straightforward now. I found my voice. I’m not scared any more to ask for things."

Despite this, Naomi isn't looking forward to the attention that will inevitably come her way because she's playing Whitney - who died in February 2012, aged 48 - in the biopic.

Speaking to The Independent, she jokingly added: "Wish me luck. Pray I don’t get thrown into some lion’s den."

Meanwhile, Naomi recently revealed that she had to wear a set of false teeth to play Whitney in the new movie.

The actress spent weeks perfecting her American accent only for it all to go horribly wrong as soon as she put in her specially-made teeth.

She explained: "I had been working on the accent for six months and thought I had it down, then suddenly putting in the fake teeth meant I had to learn it all over again."

However, Naomi still managed to fool most of her castmates, who "freaked out" when they realised that she's actually British.

The actress - who stars alongside Ashton Sanders and Stanley Tucci - added: "People freaked out when they heard my British voice.

"On set I would be talking as Whitney and then afterwards I was like, ‘Bloody hell, that was a hard day, innit!'"