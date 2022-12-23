Lottie Moss has embarked on a "journey of self-discovery" since leaving rehab.

The 24-year-old model checked into rehab earlier this year, but Lottie has now revealed how she's continued her recovery over recent months.

Lottie - who turned to drink and drugs in a bid to quell her anxiety - shared: "Since rehab, I’ve been on a journey of self-discovery.

"I’ve spent a lot of time in Bali, surrounded by nature, reading alone or spending time with like-minded people - and learning to love myself again while finally being free from my former life."

Lottie has also benefited from "daily therapy sessions".

She told Glamour magazine: "Finally opening up about my emotions - something I’d bottled up for so long - in daily therapy sessions was the best thing I could have done for my mental health.

"I finally worked through my trauma, and realised how important it is to open up to the people around you."

Meanwhile, Lottie recently revealed that she's "sick of people blaming nepotism" for their lack of success.

The blonde beauty - who is the half-sister of catwalk star Kate Moss - took to Twitter to argue that hard work is the key to success.

Lottie wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "I’m so sick of people blaming nepotism for why they aren’t rich and famous or successful - obviously it’s not fair that people who come from famous families are getting a leg up because of that but guess what? Life isn’t fair - if you put your mind to something you can accomplish (sic)"

She later added: "I loveeee that people get so pressed about something that I tweet GET A LIFE (sic)"