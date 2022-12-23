Lizzo sees her Los Angeles home as a "milestone" in her life.

The chart-topping pop star was having to couch-surf and live out of her car before she found fame, and Lizzo has now explained that her spectacular property means much more to her than some people may imagine.

During an upcoming interview with 'CBS Sunday Morning', host Tracy Smith says: "Let's talk about this - your house. I mean, just 10 years ago you were sleeping in your car..."

Lizzo, 34 - whose real name is Melissa Jefferson - then replies: "Yeah, yeah. And, like, woo, staying in people's rooms and sleeping on their couches.

"And now, on this past tour, which I was blessed to, you know, stay in really nice places ... but I was like, 'I miss my house. Like, I can't wait to come back to my own home and to my bed.' And I was like, 'This is the first time I've ever said this.' So, I don't know. It's a milestone for me."

Meanwhile, Lizzo recently revealed that she felt "unlovable" when she met her boyfriend for the first time.

The singer met Myke Wright in 2016 on the set of 'Wonderland', their MTV show, but Lizzo confessed that she didn't feel ready for a relationship at the time.

She shared: "I had a lot of s*** to do, and I still was very much in my 'I feel unlovable' place, and I still was very much not where I wanted to be career-wise.

"Even if a person came around that I was googly gaga about, I had these wild defences up that made it almost impossible for a true intimate relationship to occur."

By contrast, Lizzo now admits that she's "very much in love with Myke".

She said: "When the time was right, we came together, and we just recently were like, 'Oh, we're together. This is official'. We're not playing any games with each other anymore. We're very much locked in."