Nicole Scherzinger is dreaming of a honeymoon in Tahiti - hinting she is ready to tie the knot with Thom Evans.

The Pussycat Dolls singer and the 37-year-old retired Scottish rugby player have been together since 2019 when they met on UK talent show 'The X Factor: Celebrity' - on which he competed as part of rugby singing group Tristar and she was a judge - and the pair got engaged during a romantic trip to Mykonos, Greece, in the summer.

Nicole, 44, seems to be planning her nuptials and celebrations already as she has confessed that her ideal honeymoon destination would be on the idyllic French Polynesian island.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, she spilled: "I'm dying to go to Tahiti. I'd honeymoon there."

And it seems spending much of the past three years in the UK with Thom has had an influence on her taste buds.

The 'Don't Cha' hitmaker has revealed that her favourite meal now is a traditional British Sunday roast - which is comprised of a roasted meat, roast potatoes, seasonal vegetables and gravy.

Speaking to the publication for its '25 Things You Don't Know About Me' feature, she said: "You can always find me at a Sunday roast in England, I'm obsessed!"

However, Nicole - who is from Hawaii - still has a taste for more other foods from around the globe.

She added: "I love pizza, pasta and Mexican food."

Despite being a successful pop star, an in-demand TV judge and revered for her beauty, 'The Masked Singer' panellist has confessed she suffers from insecurities just like anyone else.

She said: "I'm always insecure about what people think and want to make sure people like me."