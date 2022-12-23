King Charles’ security is reportedly under review over fears he may be targeted by protestors at his Christmas Day walkabout.

The Daily Mirror said on Friday (23.12.22) his royal protection guards from the Royal and VIP Executive Committee are “ramping up” their efforts ahead of the monarch’s meet-and-greet with the public at Sandringham on December 25, after the monarch, 74, was egged earlier this year when talking to well-wishers following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

A source told the newspaper: “This isn’t just about individuals with eggs, everyone is extremely aware it could be far worse.

“A full-scale review is in place to make sure the right ¬evacuation procedures are in place.”

The publication added: “Police and protection officers will be on high alert as the King and Queen Consort greet ¬well-wishers on Christmas Day after they attend church at Sandringham, Norfolk.”

Hundreds of people are expected to gather at Sandringham for the meeting, which is set to be attended by other senior royals including the Prince and Princess of Wales, who are set to celebrate Christmas there with their children, George, nine, Charlotte, seven, and four-year-old Louis.

It will be the first time in 2019 the royal family will toast the holiday at Sandringham since 2019, with a “full house” expected as it is also their first Christmas without the Queen, who was said to love Christmas and died on September 8 aged 96 at her Balmoral estate.

Sources fear the royals will be targeted by more protests over the growing cost of living crisis and climate change.

A man is alleged to have sneaked into Windsor Castle with a loaded crossbow last Christmas Day, while Charles was targeted with for eggs when meeting the public on a visit to York on November alongside the Queen Consort Camilla.

On September 17, a protester yelled at Charles about the cost to the taxpayer of the royal family: “Charles, while we struggle to heat our homes we have to pay for your parade. The taxpayer pays £100 million for you, and for what?”

Jaswant Singh Chail, 20, from Southampton, is due to stand trial in 2023 under the Treason Act next year accused of intending to harm the late Queen over the alleged crossbow incident.