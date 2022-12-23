Offset is faking his smiles as he is struggling to keep his “head up” following Takeoff’s killing.

The rapper, 31, shared his ongoing grief over the death of his cousin and Migos bandmate and told fans ahead of Christmas life is “not easy”.

He tweeted on Wednesday (21.12.22): “S*** not easy fake smiling and s*** tryna keep walking with my head up.”

Offset has also recently tweeted about being in a “dark place” and how he is trying to “push through the pain”.

His latest message about struggling to smile prompted a flood of well-wishes from fans who also shared their own experiences of losing loved ones in an attempt to comfort the musician, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus.

He spoke out after 28-year-old Takeoff – born Kirshnik Khari Ball – was fatally shot in the head and back outside a bowling alley on November 1 at around 2.30am.

Offset delayed the release of his new album ‘Father Of 4’, which was due for release on November 11, in the wake of the shooting.

He recently said on Instagram his grief over Takeoff’s death was “unbearable”, adding: “The pain you have left me with is unbearable. My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words.

“I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality, and reality feels like a nightmare.

“Every time you would see me, you didn’t give me a dap you gave me a hug. I wish I could hug you one last time.

“I know someone with a soul like yours is in heaven now. I hope you can see how much we love you and miss you. You have left a hole in my heart that will never be filled… give me strength, give your brothers strength, give your family strength. Even though I know you will always be with us, throw me a lil sign or a beautiful dream. I love you forever, 4L and after.”

Takeoff’s suspected killer last month allegedly looked up how to secure fake plane tickets to flee the US.

Police and prosecutors claim Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, searched for information about using fake tickets and obtaining an expedited passport after he was arrested on December 1.

He also allegedly made repeated online searches about whether he was a suspect in the case.

The accusations – denied by Clark via his lawyers – emerged in a court hearing on December 15, though Clark’s lawyers claimed he had no intention of fleeing Houston.

Clark has insisted he is innocent of murder and denied he shot the musician after gunfire was said to have erupted following an argument over a “lucrative” game of dice outside the bowling venue.

Takeoff is said not to have been involved in the argument, to which he was said to have been an “innocent bystander”.

Two other people sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the bowling alley shooting.