Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss and his wife were reportedly developing a string of TV shows before his suicide that were set to start production in the New Year.

The DJ, who took his life on December 13 aged 40, was said by Deadline to have had the shows in the pipeline as a collaboration with his 34-year-old wife of nine years Allison Holker.

They were apparently with the HGTV network, which is owned by Warner Bros Discovery and focuses on reality programming related to home improvement and real estate.

Deadline said one of their apparent projects was a series about the creation of a life-size Malibu Barbie Dream House, which was said to be set to go into production in January.

The outlet said: “Besides developing their own show called ‘Living the Dream’ that would help first time buyers find a home, the couple was scheduled to go into production on a limited series similar to the channel’s ‘A Very Brady Renovation’ from 2019 — except in this case, the couple would oversee the construction of full-sized Malibu Barbie Dream House.”

It added: “There was even talk at one point of finding a house in Malibu to renovate, but HGTV settled on a place in Santa Clarita. Filming was supposed to commence in January.”

An HGTV spokesperson hinted to Deadline they may pursue projects linked to Stephen and his widow, saying: “We are taking the time to consider different scenarios.”

But they stressed “for now, our primary focus remains on wishing our best to Allison and the entire Boss family during this difficult time”.

In 2021, Stephen was a guest judge on HGTV’s ‘Design Star: Next Gen’, hosted by his wife, with whom he appeared on the channel’s ‘House Party’ show.

Deadline added the couple were “looking to launch their own variety/talk show, as well as a new dance competition show and a game show”.

Stephen reportedly took a ride-share service from his Los Angeles home and checked into the Oak Tree Inn in Encino, California, where he was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

It has been reported he left a suicide note in his room – which was a 15-minute walk from his family home – which was said to have referenced his previous challenges.

TMZ said law enforcement sources stated police discovered the ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ regular’s final message at the scene of his death, which contained vague references to issues he had been battling.

The specifics of the challenges are unclear, but Stephen’s wife Allison reportedly told police there were no “issues” with the DJ before he took his life.

An insider also told TMZ Stephen – who shared children Weslie, 14, Maddox, six, and three-year-old Zaia with Allison – he was not suffering financial woes before his death, despite unsubstantiated online rumours he had lost a fortune in cryptocurrency investments.

His mum Connie Boss Alexander said in an online tribute posted on Tuesday (20.12.22) she wishes she could FaceTime him in heaven.

She made the comment alongside a copy of a still from one of her FaceTime conversations with her late son, saying online in a caption written over the image on Instagram: “Oh if only I could FT to heaven… .”

The photo was of Stephen showing off a tuxedo while his mom looks on admiringly.

A source also told Entertainment Tonight in the days since her husband’s death, Stephen’s widow Allison Holker, 34, has been surrounded by family and friends and is “trying to cope the best she can”.

She said on Wednesday (22.12.22) in another tribute to Stephen: “My ONE and ONLY Oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much.”