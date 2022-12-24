Tory Lanez has been found guilty of shooting Meghan Thee Stallion.

The 'Luv' hitmaker - who did not give evidence during his nine-day trial - was convicted of all three charges, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence, in relation to the July 2020 incident by a jury in Los Angeles on Friday (23.12.22).

The 30-year-old rapper - whose real name is Daystar Peterson - showed "no visible reaction" as the verdict was given and he will be sentenced on 27 January, with the charges carrying a possible maximum punishment of 22 years and eight months in prison.

Lawyers working on behalf of Meghan welcomed the verdict.

Alex Spiro told People magazine: "The jury got it right. I am thankful there is justice for Meg."

Following the verdict, the 'Hot Girl Summer' hitmaker was praised by Los Angeles Country District Attorney George Gascón.

Referring to the 27-year-old star by her real name, Megan Pete, the judge wrote in a statement: "I want to start by highlighting the bravery of Megan Pete. You showed incredible courage and vulnerability with your testimony despite repeated and grotesque attacks that you did not deserve. You faced unjust and despicable scrutiny that no woman should ever face and you have been an inspiration to others across LA County and the nation.

"Women, especially Black women, are afraid to report crimes like assault and sexual violence because they are too often not believed. This trial, for the second time this month, highlighted the numerous ways that our society must do better for women.

"I'd also like to thank the jurors for their time and thoughtful deliberation, and our trial team for their tireless pursuit of the truth. You spent countless hours away from your families during the holiday season preparing this case and finding justice for Ms. Pete. Your sacrifice is appreciated."

During the trial, Megan admitted she found it hard to give evidence.

She said: "I'm having a really difficult time sitting up here telling my story and having to sit across [from] people who have made up lies about me and having to [sit] across from Tory.

"I try to be strong. I don't like to look weak. I don't want to give them the power that they've taken from me for the last three years."

Lanez had pleaded not guilty after he was charged with felony assault for allegedly shooting Megan in the foot after a party at Kylie Jenner's Hollywood Hills home in July 2020.