Drivers are being warned to avoid distractions while behind the wheel over the festive season.

Research has found a fifth of people admit their most recent car accident or incident was caused by them not fully paying attention, with using their phones or changing sat-nav devices among the biggest distractions, as well as eating or drinking, picking something up from the floor, or turning to talk to a passenger.

And with one in 10 drivers admitting they are more likely to illegally drive after a few drinks over the Christmas period, extra caution is particularly advised over the next few weeks.

Andrew Webb, Managing Director of Vitality car insurance, commented: “There are many things that can distract us behind the wheel, which is one of the biggest causes of accidents on the roads. Using your phone can affect your concentration and means you won’t have both hands readily available should you need to make an emergency manoeuvre, making your chances of having an accident much more likely.”

“The festive period is an incredibly busy time on the roads which when paired together with other distractions such as snowy conditions, less daylight hours and an increase of drivers under the influence, can lead to a cocktail of potential driving accidents and incidents.”

“At Vitality, we know that by taking steps to drive safer we could prevent an accident. It’s why we’re so committed to making roads safer through combining the latest technology - which gives people powerful insights into how they are driving - with rewards such as monthly cashback to encourage them to drive well with our car insurance. This can unlock significant value for customers while also contributing to better roads for all.”