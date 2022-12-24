Lupita Nyong'o is dating Selema Masekela.

The 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' star has made her relationship with the 51-year-old sports reporter Instagram official, with the pair both posting the same video of them snapping their fingers and changing into new outfits while Iniko's 'The King's Affirmation' plays in the background.

Lupita, 39, captioned her post: "We just click! [heart emoji] @selema #thisismylove #nuffsaid.(sic)"

And Selema wrote on his: "Hearts are synched. My whole and actual love @lupitanyongo. [three heart emojis] #outkickedthecoverage [wink face emoji] (sic)"

Lupita's famous friends were quick to comment on the posts, with Ava DuVernay sharing a black heart emoji, while Janelle Monae added two heart-eye faces and wrote: "Obsessed."

The 'Us' actress recently reflected on how much exercise benefits her mental health, but she admitted she prefers to "play tag" with her friends to stay active than hit the gym.

She said: “For me, working out is very much a part of my mental health regimen. I find that I grow very lethargic when I don’t work out, and it changes my mood. For my own sake, and the sake of the people who I’m hanging out with, it’s better if I work out. It’s about caring for yourself.

“I’ve come to realise that working out does not require a gym. You can work out with your body weight, which I love.

“Personally, if I find ways to make my workouts easily achievable, it’s more likely I will commit to them. I have a jump rope that I love to use. I will play tag with my friends and get my heartbeat going. I think moving is important.”

Lupita also spoke of how she loves to find "new and surprising" parts of Kenya when she returns to visit.

She said: "It’s always good to go home. I’m looking forward to spending time with family.

“I love to visit my country, because I always find it new and surprising. We have so much diversity and topography, our landscape. I like to go and explore different parts of the country.

“It never goes old visiting different parts of my home. I think you take it for granted until you leave - that’s when you really start to appreciate it.”